Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $770.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. 918,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

