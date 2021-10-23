City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. City has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in City stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

