Civilization Price Hits $0.0822 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $126,783.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

