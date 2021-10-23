Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

CLVT stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

