Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 7.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 12,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,029,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

