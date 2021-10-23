Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

