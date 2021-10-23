Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

CLF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

