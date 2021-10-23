Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Earnings Beat

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 478,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,477,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

