Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $184.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $115,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

