CLS (LON:CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Friday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £918.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

