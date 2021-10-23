CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Quilter Plc raised its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

