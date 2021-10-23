Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $16,934,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $7,273,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

