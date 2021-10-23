Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

