CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 8.8% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $44.63 million and $1.07 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00203729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

