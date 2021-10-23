Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

