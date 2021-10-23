Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 233.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.