Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.