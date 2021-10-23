Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 816 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

