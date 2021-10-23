Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

