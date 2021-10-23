Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 38.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

