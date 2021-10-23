Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 4,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
