Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 4,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

