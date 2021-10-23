Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $157,961.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.60 or 1.00031828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00059240 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.00322478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00511187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00210496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,804,558 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,695 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

