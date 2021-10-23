Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head to Head Contrast

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Conformis alerts:

This table compares Conformis and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis 13.33% 22.58% 11.78% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

This table compares Conformis and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $68.76 million 3.43 -$24.29 million ($0.34) -3.74 Eargo $69.15 million 4.42 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -2.05

Conformis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Conformis and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Conformis currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.17%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.21%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Conformis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conformis beats Eargo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.