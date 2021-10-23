ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.41% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,415,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.