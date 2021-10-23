Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

