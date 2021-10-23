Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 122,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

