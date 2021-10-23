Contrasting China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $111.37 billion 0.46 $7.28 billion $1.28 7.08 Midwest $10.58 million 14.74 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.44

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Life Insurance and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 7.63% 13.39% 1.41% Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87%

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Midwest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

