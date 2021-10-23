Contrasting FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FREYR Battery and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.48%. Novanta has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.20%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.48 Novanta $590.62 million 10.11 $44.52 million $1.95 86.26

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91%

Summary

Novanta beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

