Contrasting Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) and Its Rivals

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) is one of 889 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nature’s Sunshine Products to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million $21.34 million 21.14 Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.76

Nature’s Sunshine Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Sunshine Products. Nature’s Sunshine Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products’ peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors 5136 18874 40895 786 2.57

Nature’s Sunshine Products presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 5.61% 16.09% 9.90% Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.