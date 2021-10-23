Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18). Approximately 923,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 949,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.22 million and a P/E ratio of -46.17.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

