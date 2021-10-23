Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €775.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €786.83 ($925.69).

KER opened at €646.10 ($760.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €671.77 and a 200-day moving average of €696.95. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

