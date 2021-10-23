Credit Suisse Group Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

