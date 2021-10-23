Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,500” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.34) on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,020.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

