Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $104.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cree by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cree by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

