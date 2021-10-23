Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

LON CRST opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £934.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

