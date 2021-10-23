Critical Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) versus Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94% Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.62%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.02%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Compugen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.87 Compugen $2.00 million 210.05 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -16.59

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

