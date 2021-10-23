Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Crocs stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

