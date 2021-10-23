Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Crocs stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. Crocs has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

