CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.