Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $991-1036 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

CCI stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

