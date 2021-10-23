Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $991-1036 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.
CCI stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.
In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
