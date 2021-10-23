CryptEx (CRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,087.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $17.07 or 0.00027802 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $1,087.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,400.64 or 0.99987544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00051816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.72 or 0.00649291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004367 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars.

