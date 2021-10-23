Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYCN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

