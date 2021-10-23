CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,040.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.