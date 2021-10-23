CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) vs. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head-To-Head Contrast

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CytRx and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -80.09% -56.11% Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 85.32 -$6.70 million N/A N/A Alector $21.10 million 90.50 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.64

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CytRx and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alector has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than CytRx.

Summary

Alector beats CytRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

