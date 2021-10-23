DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0673

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $145,445.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,150.56 or 1.00003332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00616872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.