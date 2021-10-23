Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.35 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 59.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 83.9% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $259,566.53 and $1,186.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 731,673 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

