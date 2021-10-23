Decentral Games (DG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $297.95 or 0.00487947 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $103.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.