DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $8.12 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,489 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.