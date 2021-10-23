Delek US Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Delek US stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.