Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DLVHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

